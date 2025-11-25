Meghan Markle gives content to 'comedy writers' with bizarre move

It's 2025, and Meghan Markle is still 'cashing' on her royal ties despite criticising the firm, claimed royal experts after her bizarre move.

The Duchess of Sussex made headlines with her appearance on the cover of Harper's Bazaar ahead of the holiday special release of her Netflix cooking show.

The moment which grabbed the attention was Meghan being announced as 'Duchess of Sussex' by a staff member of her pal's house during a conversation with Kaitlyn Greenidge.

Speaking of the controversy, royal expert Helena Chard shared that this is "not protocol, let alone royal protocol."

In conversation with Fox News, she shared that Meghan, despite speaking ill of royals, gives "importance to her royal status" because it keeps her in the spotlight, especially in the US.

"One thing is for sure — she certainly keeps giving comedy writers fabulous content. They must be having a field day," Helena took a subtle dig at the former working royal.

Another royal commentator, Hilary Fordwich, claimed that Meghan never does anything by accident; it must be planned.

"The use of her royal title is beyond pretentious. It’s hypocritical at best," Hilary said.