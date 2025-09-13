Jennifer Aniston to take major step towards motherhood with beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston's next step with Jim Curtis unfolds

Jennifer Aniston is said to be planning to adopt a dog with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

Radar Online reported that the 56-year-old American actress and her beau Curtis share the love for rescue dogs and are discussing adopting a new puppy together.

Aniston already has three dogs, namely Clyde, a Schnauzer mix; Lord Chesterfield, a Labrador; and Sophie, a pit bull mix and Curtis’ old dog named Odie has "fit right in" with them.

“Jen's dogs are truly a part of her family. She's built them their own doggy palace at her house, and they are always allowed on the bed and the couch,” an insider told the outlet.

"If Jim was against that, Jen would not stick with him – no way. But he adores dogs and is great with them.”

“Now he and Jen are talking about getting another one – maybe even a rescue puppy, so they can have that fun experience of raising it together,” the source claimed.

The Friends alum and Curtis are "really committed to making a difference together" with their shared efforts to help as many homeless pooches as possible.

"They've already started looking at pictures online of different dogs. They're both very excited," the source revealed.

"Getting a puppy together will be extra fun. It's such a bonding experience, almost like having a newborn – at least for a month or two. It will be a rescue, though. They'd never go to a breeder. There's no denying it's a real commitment, but Jen doesn't seem the least bit worried,” the insider said.