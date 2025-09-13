Sir Elton John ready to step in Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz drama: Source

Photo: Inside Sir Elton John's attempts to ease tension between Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham

Sir Elton John has reportedly stepped in to serve as a mediator between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the music legend has suggested the family to end the feud as life was too short to let bitterness fester.

"Brooklyn has a huge affection for Elton, and Nicola holds him in high regard," an insider claimed.

The source also confided about the acting sensation, "But she's told those close to her she won't pretend with Victoria just for show.

"Elton may want them to make peace, but Nicola insists there can be no forgiveness without an apology," they added.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham reportedly has been planning to leverage the family drama for her upcoming documentary, which promises to chart her evolution from pop icon to respected entrepreneur.

An earlier report by Closer Magazine mentioned that as the long-running family feud continues to simmer, Victoria has been rethinking how she promotes the highly anticipated show.

“Victoria is rethinking publicity for her Netflix show,” an insider told the outlet.

“While the documentary was never intended to focus on family drama, she knows there will inevitably be lots of interest around Brooklyn and Nicola.”