Prince William's vision for monarchy revealed after 'change for good' remarks

A senior palace official has exposed Prince William’s vision for the monarchy when he becomes king following the Prince of Wales remarks about ‘change for good.’

Speaking to the Radar Online, the royal insider believes the future king can't stand the more theatrical side of royal traditions.

"William can't stand the more theatrical side of royal tradition. The plumes, the velvet, the heavy robes – he finds it all totally outdated and a bit camp,” the source said and added, “He'll keep the dignity of the role, but he wants to strip away the excess and make it feel less like costume drama."

The another close confidant said: "William’s vision is a monarchy fit for the modern age – less pomp, fewer outdated titles, and a stronger emphasis on purpose.”

Prince William is ‘pragmatic’ about it, the aide said and added “He knows the monarchy can only endure if it evolves and stays meaningful to people's lives."

The fresh claims came days after Prince William made strong remarks about bringing change to the British monarchy when he becomes the King.

William said he did not think much about becoming king, but acknowledged that he planned to perform the role differently.

The future king said, "I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good.

"That’s the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen."