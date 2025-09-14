Prince Harry to return to London for Royal funeral?

Prince Harry to attend Duchess of Kent's funeral?

Prince Harry is expected to attend the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, which will be held at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, September 17, the day after his 41st birthday.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to London following his headline-making reunion with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

Following the reunion, Harry made a surprise trip to Ukraine. He arrived in Kyiv this morning after travelling by train from Poland, with permission from both his wife, Meghan Markle, and the British government.

While in Ukraine, he and his Invictus Games Foundation team will launch new projects to help support and rehabilitate people wounded in the war.

Harry is also expected to visit a war museum and meet 200 veterans and will have a meeting with Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Rumours suggest that Harry is likely extend his stay in Europe a bit longer to attend the funeral.