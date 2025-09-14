 
Kate Middleton takes subtle dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in bold move

Kate Middleton appears to shade Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with outfit choice

Web Desk
September 14, 2025

Kate Middleton’s fashion choice seen as pointed message to Harry, Meghan

Kate Middleton seemingly threw shade at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her recent fashion choice.

The Princess of Wales appeared to have sent a quiet message to the Sussexes during her solo visit to Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk and a school in Kent on September 11.

For the engagement, Kate wore an outfit made from Prince of Wales check fabric, a choice some saw as a nod to her loyalty to the monarchy.

Speaking with Daily Mail, fashion director Laura Craig said that Kate’s wardrobe is never accidental, and the use of such a patriotic and symbolic pattern was likely intentional.

"Since nothing in Kate’s wardrobe is ever worn by accident, it’s hard not to question her design - and timing - in choosing to wear such a coded and patriotic fabric as the Prince of Wales check,” she said.

Craig added, "Smart as it is, it’s often avoided by those on public duties due to the fact that the checks don’t always photograph well, and can appear blurry.

“Clearly, this was of less concern than the message it conveyed. The message being: here stand the real bastions of the British Royal Family, in all their stalwart dedication to king and country.

“Any other pretenders can get back in their box - or on a plane to Montecito."

