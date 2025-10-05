Alec Baldwin seethes with rage as wife Hilaria gets 'spellbound' by 'DWTS' partner

Hilaria Baldwin's growing interest in her 'DWTS' partner makes Alec fume

Hilaria Baldwin’s growing connection with her Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko has reportedly caused tension in her relationship with husband Alec Baldwin.

Radar Online reported that Hilaria is sparking major chemistry with her Savchenko on the set of Dancing with the Stars, which has left her husband Alex on the verge of blowing up as he is losing control over his 26-years-younger wife.

An insider told the outlet that the Beetlejuice star, who tied the knot with the 41-year-old yoga instructor and entrepreneur in 2012, is extending his support for his wife despite being jealous of Savchenko.

The insider revealed, "But there's no sugarcoating the fact that it's still his absolute worst nightmare. Hilaria's totally spellbound by this guy. She's loving the attention they're getting as a dance couple and swooning to everyone – Alec included – that he's effortlessly charming, talented and that this is the best thing that's happened to her in years," the source revealed.

"They're hanging out quite a lot outside of rehearsals, and Hilaria's loving this freedom and convinced it's her opportunity to become a big-time star in her own right," claimed the source.

Alec, the Rust star, and Hilaria are parents of seven children: daughters Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena; and sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

She is also a stepmother to her husband’s daughter Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

"Alec is pushing hard to fly out to L.A. and bring the kids with him, but Hilaria wants him to stay put in NYC. She doesn't want him overshadowing her time with Gleb and taking away the attention from HER,” the insider shared.