Reese Witherspoon happy with Oliver Haarmann without engagement: Source

Photo: Reese Witherspoon, Oliver Haarmann love spending time alone: Source

Reese Witherspoon's engagement to Oliver Haarmann is reportedly facing delays.

According to insiders, the Legally Blonde star remains cautious after her two previous marriages, to actor Ryan Phillippe and talent manager Jim Toth, both ended in divorce.

The 49-year-old actress and producer began dating Haarmann, a prominent investment banker, last summer.

Since then, Reese has reportedly been splitting her time between her homes in Nashville and Los Angeles, often flying to New York City to be with him.

“They’re happy, and they love their romantic getaways,” a source revealed.

“But there’s a lot of wait and see when it comes to what the future holds for the two of them.”

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Reese is eager to move away from the Hollywood scene altogether.

“Reese is done making the scene and trying to fit in with the superficial crowd of L.A. phonies,” a mole told Radar Online.

The Morning Show actress, who has built a thriving career as both a producer and entrepreneur through her fashion line and influential book club, reportedly prefers mingling with “European and NYC people” these days.

With an estimated net worth of $440 million, sources said that Reese is now focusing on authenticity over appearances, and is not in a rush to walk down the aisle again.