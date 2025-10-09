Prince William is focusing on 'toning down' aspects of monarchy

Prince William is greatly focused on formality and uniform as he prepares to take over Kingship.

Heir to the British throne and son of King Charles, wants to change the outdated Institution systems for good.

Expert Melissa Twigg tells Daily Mail that staff at the Duchy of Cornwall “have become accustomed to not donning ties when William visits, having previously always done so for Charles”.

She said: “I think William finds some of the pomp and circumstance, and particularly some of the more elaborate outfits, slightly embarrassing and is likely to be relieved to be able to tone it down.”

This comes as William said: “I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good, and I embrace that and I enjoy that change.

“I don't fear it, that's the bit that excites me - the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen.”