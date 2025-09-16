Emma Willis spills daughters' love for Bruce's animated movies

Bruce Willis’ daughters share love for dad’s work

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared their girls can’t get enough of dad’s kids' movies.

During a recent chat with The Times, Emma opened up about her and Bruce youngest daughter's favorite animated movies of dad.

She revealed that it was the actor's 2006 animated movie Over the Hedge and Moonrise Kingdom, his 2012 film with Wes Anderson.

Their eldest one likes Moonrise Kingdom, in which Bruce played a police officer searching for two runaway children and their youngest one's favorite is Over the Hedge, in which her super star dad voices a cartoon racoon.

“It’s really hard to look back at the old movies,” Emma confessed as Bruce retired from acting three years ago due to his dementia diagnosis.

For the unversed, Bruce is also father to daughters Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, whom he shares with ex wife Demi Moore.

“Other times I get stuck in the iCloud, videos and pictures on our phones. But I walk away from it just feeling, ugh — like I can’t believe it," Emma noted.

"I can’t believe Bruce has this disease. I can’t believe what this disease has done to him," she added.