Buckingham Palace opens doors for the public for death of The Duchess of Kent

The Palace opens up online condolences for The Duchess of Kent: Here’s how to share

An update has just been issued by Buckingham Palace, following the death of the Duchess of Kent.

For those who wish to show their respects and offer online letters of condolences for the British Royal Family, following the passing of the old royal, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II can do so on the Royal Family’s official website.

The website opens up with a form where fans can add their names, their locations and a message without a word count.

The form also contains the statement “On Friday 5th September 2025, Buckingham Palace announced the death of The Duchess of Kent. Members of the public wishing to pay their condolences to Her Royal Highness's family can do so using this form.”

Check it Out Below:

The form is available in the Book of Condolences on the official website, and a link has also been shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) where fans can reach out.



