Royal family receives huge warning, Harry's return could mean 'vengeance'

Prince Harry’s return could spell ‘vengeance’ for Royal family

Prince Harry have been accused of doing more damage to monarchy in the past five years than anyone else has in the last hundred.

The Duke of Sussex has come under fire after declining to air Royal family’s dirty laundry in his bombshell memoir Spare.

Speaking to GB News, royal biographer Tom Bower criticised Harry for living in California while still trying to stay relevant in the UK and accused him of undermining the monarchy.

He also called Harry’s recent visit to the UK harmful and claimed it was part of a long-standing effort to get revenge.

"It’s the Harry who wants to have his cake and eat it to live in California, pop over here just to remind people how important he is, and at the same time undermine the Royal Family,” he said after Harry’s interview with The Guardian.

The expert added, "And really, he and Meghan together have done more in the last four or five years to damage the monarchy than anyone in hundreds of years.

"I fear this trip has done huge damage to the Royal Family, because in the end he’ll get his vengeance, and that is very bad indeed."