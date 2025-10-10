 
Geo News

Prince William breaks into tears talking about fighting suicidal ideations

Prince William has just turned emotional talking about the best way to prevent suicide in men and women

By
Hiba Anjum
|

October 10, 2025

Prince William gets emotional giving his advice on suicide and preventing it
Prince William gets emotional giving his advice on suicide and preventing it

Prince William has just been seen turning emotional over the thought of losing someone to sucide who would then ‘lose out on so much joy’.

The Prince of Wales’ official Instagram account even showed this rare moment in a clip, alongside Rhian, a woman who lost her 1-year-old son back in 2012, only to then lose her husband too, who died by suicide.

Prince William breaks into tears talking about fighting suicidal ideations

In light of that, and World Mental Health Day the heir teamed up with The Royal Foundation to launch an impactful initiative called the National Suicide Prevention Network.

According to the caption on the video it aims at “uniting charities across the four home nations to transform suicide prevention in the UK.”

It also ends with a note to Rhian, which reads, “Talking about suicide is essential to prevent it. Thank you to Rhian and her family for sharing their story.

Check it out Below:


Prince William set for big move as he reshapes the future of monarchy video
Prince William set for big move as he reshapes the future of monarchy
Royal family set for fresh drama as Meghan Markle eyes UK visit
Royal family set for fresh drama as Meghan Markle eyes UK visit
Meghan Markle's rift with her father continues to divide public opinion
Meghan Markle's rift with her father continues to divide public opinion
Meghan Markle gets ridiculed over her third act: ‘Unforgivable!'
Meghan Markle gets ridiculed over her third act: ‘Unforgivable!'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘plotting' new UK move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘plotting' new UK move
Why Kate Middleton's new plan leaves William facing 'part-time king' tag?
Why Kate Middleton's new plan leaves William facing 'part-time king' tag?
Prince William spills TV show that is ‘real treat' for family
Prince William spills TV show that is ‘real treat' for family
Meghan Markle to join Kamal Harris, Selena Gomez in talks about women
Meghan Markle to join Kamal Harris, Selena Gomez in talks about women