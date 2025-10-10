Prince William breaks into tears talking about fighting suicidal ideations

Prince William gets emotional giving his advice on suicide and preventing it

Prince William has just been seen turning emotional over the thought of losing someone to sucide who would then ‘lose out on so much joy’.

The Prince of Wales’ official Instagram account even showed this rare moment in a clip, alongside Rhian, a woman who lost her 1-year-old son back in 2012, only to then lose her husband too, who died by suicide.

In light of that, and World Mental Health Day the heir teamed up with The Royal Foundation to launch an impactful initiative called the National Suicide Prevention Network.

According to the caption on the video it aims at “uniting charities across the four home nations to transform suicide prevention in the UK.”

It also ends with a note to Rhian, which reads, “Talking about suicide is essential to prevent it. Thank you to Rhian and her family for sharing their story.

Check it out Below:



