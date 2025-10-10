Prince William set for big move as he reshapes the future of monarchy

Prince William ditches palace life for good as he plans 'normal' family home

Prince William reportedly plans to break with royal tradition by not living at Buckingham Palace when he becomes king.

Instead, the Prince of Wales will make Forest Lodge his family’s permanent home, reported Radar Online.

Unlike Queen Elizabeth II, who spent most of her reign at the palace, and following King Charles’ approach of using it mainly as an office, William intends to the palace for official duties.

Speaking with the publication, a source said William and Kate Middleton prefer a more grounded lifestyle for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"William believes the monarchy shouldn't revolve around grand palaces anymore. He wants his children to stay grounded and aware of how ordinary families live,” the insider said.

“Forest Lodge is meant to be their permanent home, even after he becomes king,” they continued.

"It would really surprise people how normal life is in their household. The children set the table, clear up after meals, and help keep things tidy.

“They don't get any special treatment – everyone's expected to pitch in."

They went on to note that the Buckingham Palace is a “workplace and huge office space now," adding, "No one wants to live in their office – and William seems determined to reshape what royal family life looks like in today's world."

A senior royal aide said, "This move is meant to be permanent. It's focused on creating a family home, not on building a royal empire."