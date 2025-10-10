Meghan Markle's rift with her father continues to divide public opinion

Meghan Markle’s silence over her father’s pleas leaves fans divided

Meghan Markle’s ongoing estrangement from her father, Thomas Markle, continues to spark public debate in the US, where many view family bonds as sacred.

Thomas, who missed the Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry due to health issues, has repeatedly pleaded for reconciliation.

He even expressed his wish to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet “before he dies” in a 2021 interview.

While his appeals have stirred sympathy among viewers, a source said that Megahn remains firm in her decision.

"There's a belief among Americans that family comes before pride, and that's why some can't relate to Meghan anymore,” the source told Radar Online.

They added, “They think she's too quick to walk away, whether it's from the royals or her own father.

“It's become emotional for people – and it's not about politics or race, but about heart and emotions."