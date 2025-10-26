 
Prince William, Prince Andrew 'love is not lost' despite scandals

Prince William wants an ultimate solution to Andrew in order to save his monarchy

Eleen Bukhari
October 26, 2025

Prince William is deeply upset over Prince Andrew scandal.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly ‘spitting blood’ as he wants the reputation of monarchy not tarnished.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “I think William was a prime mover in the decision to force Andrew to give up his titles. And there are reports, which I believe, that if necessary he will go much further when he is King. I think he is spitting blood about the way this whole scandal is tarnishing the wider royal family

She added: “How would you feel if you were born into this strange destiny, told you had to grow up to be King, spend your life doing the best you can given the platform you have, only for all your work to be obliterated by a scandal involving your uncle?”

However, the expert noted: “I don’t think there is any love lost between William and Andrew.”

