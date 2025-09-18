King Charles' royal welcome seen as a political win with Trump?

Royal family’s role in securing win with Trump

The British royal family’s grand welcome for US President Donald Trump appears to have played a strategic role in giving the UK government a diplomatic edge.

The remarks came from a royal insider, who dubbed Trump's state visit in Windsor a “spectacular show” and “a win” for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration.

"He’s politically weak. He needs a win, perhaps on trade, some sort of foreign policy, US military support in Ukraine or just general support for NATO," the source told CNN of Starmer.

The same insider said Starmer "needs to get a win out of this. And they couldn’t have prepared for it more effectively.”

They also noted that “the way Donald Trump feels about the UK is incredibly positive going into these political meetings,” concluding, “the royal family seems to have done their job.”

Trump’s state visit included full royal ceremonies at Windsor Castle, a lavish state banquet, and major political meetings with Starmer.