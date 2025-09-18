Kate Middleton under intense emotional pressure after making a big decision

Kate Middleton's struggle with severe backlash after taking new decision

Kate Middleton is reportedly under immense emotional pressure after she took a major step and changed her hair colour.

The Princess of Wales surprised many with her new honey-blonde hair earlier this month and received mixed reactions online.

While some royal fans praised her lighter locks, others criticized the shade, saying it didn’t suit her, per Heat Magazine.

Speaking with the publication, sources said the negative comments were tough on the Princess of Wales especially as she had been feeling protected during her summer break.

The new hair colour came after she revealed she is in remission from cancer, a battle she faced earlier this year.

“This has been an incredibly tough time for Kate,” they said. “To face such harsh public criticism over her hair and looks has been triggering to say the least.”

The insider continued, “She had been feeling like she had been in a bubble away from all the noise with the summer holidays, so to come back and face scrutiny was a massive shock to the system, and it did cause her a bit of an emotional wobble.”

The source said that the backlash “came as a shock to Kate, as she’s had such incredible public support ever since her cancer diagnosis was made public last year.”

“She has received so many lovely messages and getting herself back into the spotlight has been a slow and steady journey, so to be so quickly pulled apart over her looks was really disheartening for her.”