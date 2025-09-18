King Charles speaks out about his ‘deep friendship' with Donald Trump: Watch

King Charles releases a video from his state banquet with Donald Trump

Buckingham Palace has just released a video show casing King Charles’ speech, on behalf of the relationship between US president Donald Trump and the United Kingdom.

The video in question has been shared to the Royal Family’s Instagram account and details the King’s thoughts about the “unique and important occasion.”

“The whole thing started with King Charles saying, “it is with great pleasure that my wife and I welcome you to Windsor Castle, on this, your second State Visit to the United Kingdom.”

He even tugged at the nation’s heartstrings when he said that the second visit “reflects the enduring bond between our two great nations. Anchored by the deep friendship between our people this relationship which, with good reason, we and our predecessors have long called ‘special’, has made us safer and stronger through the generations.”