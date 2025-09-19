Prince Harry leaves King Charles in 'tricky position' regarding William, Queen Camilla

A royal expert has claimed that Queen Camilla thinks Prince Harry is playing King Charles like a ‘violin’ following their meeting recently.

In his report for the Woman’s Day, royal expert Phil Dampier says Queen Camilla is ‘devoted’ to the monarch and “She thinks the King is weak and there’s a danger Harry is playing him like a violin.”

A friend tells the royal expert, “Harry wants an apology for the way Meghan was treated but Camilla feels it should be the other way round with Harry apologising to her, not to mention everyone else!

“She understands the King is in a tricky position and doesn’t want to upset her or William, but she also feels Harry is the one who caused all this.”

Prince Harry had tea with King Charles last Wednesday at their first meeting in 20 months, in what may prove a first step toward ending a much-publicised rift between father and son.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after it was announced that the king was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.