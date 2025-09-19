Piers Morgan reacts to King Charles, Donald Trump speeches at state dinner

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has expressed his thoughts on King Charles and US President Donald Trump’s speeches at the State Dinner in UK.

During the State Banquet at Windsor Castle, the King spoke of the close and historic ties between the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

King Charles says, “Anchored by the deep friendship between our people, this relationship which, with good reason, we and our predecessors have long called ‘special’, has made us safer and stronger through the generations.”

Earlier, Donald Trump was treated to a sumptuous royal state banquet in Windsor Castle Wednesday, rounding off the US president´s first full day of a historic second state visit to Britain.

Before some 160 guests at the start of the lavish event, designed to play into the mercurial American leader´s love of pomp and pageantry, King Charles III praised what he called Trump´s "personal commitment" to seeking peace.

For his part Trump described the visit as "one of the highest honours of my life", paying tribute to the transatlantic relationship by calling the UK and the United States "two notes in one chord... each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together".

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “Great speeches at the state dinner by both King Charles and President Trump, extolling the historic virtues of each other’s great countries and why we’re so important to each other. Bravo!”



