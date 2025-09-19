Meghan Markle is facing complete disaster: ‘Prince Harry's tempted to walk away'

Meghan Markle’s year of misfortune has started with Prince Harry ready to turn to the Firm

There are claims growing louder that allege Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry is reconsidering his life with her in the US, and is feeling “tempted” to move back towards the Royal Family.

The whole claim has been issued by royal biographer and commentator Hugo Vickers who believes the Duchess has been left ‘struggling’ to crave anything meaningful out of her projects. Whether that be As Ever, With Love, Meghan or even Confessions of a Female Founder.

According to RadarOnline the expert alleges, “As she looks back over the past year I can imagine she's pretty depressed.”

Because even though “she's started off a lot of things and none of them have come to any great fruition.”

So even though “full marks to her for fully reinventing herself and coming up with new ideas, but it's not working very well.”

A senior industry source also came forward shortly thereafter and echoed similar sentiments.

Reportedly, “the Netflix contract was supposed to cement them as global players, but Harry's projects have flopped and Meghan's show barely registered.”

“That has left the streamer pulling the plug, which is a humiliation. It also feeds into the sense that Harry could be tempted to step back towards his family, while Meghan doubles down on Hollywood.”