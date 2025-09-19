Meghan Markle's empathy turns into a gimmick and has exposed priorities'

Meghan Markle dragged onto chopping block for selling gimmick to vulnerable women

Meghan Markle has just found herself being bashed for her attempts at selling the gimmick rather than an actual helping hand.

This accusation relates to her 40x40 project which called on donors to give 40 minutes of their time to support women who had been jobless because of the pandemic.

But one royal aide has since come forward to bash this lack luster project which ‘fizzled’ out just as fast.

While speaking to RadarOnline they said, “It was billed as a serious attempt to help women, but the truth is it was a gimmick. Meghan got the headlines on her birthday, and then she let the whole thing fizzle out. It says everything about her priorities.”

But that is not all, even a source close to the palace chimed in and added, “The failure of 40x40 underlines the problem. Meghan is nowhere near another Princess Diana, and never will be, no matter how much she fantasizes about that.”

Because while Meghan’s mother-in-law “Diana devoted herself to causes with commitment and empathy. Meghan wants the image of activism, but she doesn't follow through.”

Even her former staffer admits, “There was no clear structure for how the mentoring would actually work. It was more about generating attention for Meghan than creating a sustainable program. Once the cameras were off, nothing happened.”