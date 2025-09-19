 
Palace insiders question Prince Harry's motives behind apology to King Charles

Prince Harry reportedly apologised to King Charles during their brief meeting at Clarence House

Web Desk
September 19, 2025

Prince Harry’s bid to reconcile with King Charles met with skepticism
Prince Harry’s bid to reconcile with King Charles met with skepticism

Prince Harry reportedly apologised to King Charles during their brief meeting at Clarence House when the Duke was in the UK.

However, palace insiders believe there could be another motive behind the Duke of Sussex’s determination to make amends with the royal family.

According to Closer Magazine, insiders believe this recent effort to reconcile with Charles may be driven more by strategy than sincerity.

With the Invictus Games set to return to the UK in 2027, Harry is reportedly seeking royal endorsement to boost the event’s stature.

“People feel he wants the benefits of being royal without the duties,” an insider has revealed. 

