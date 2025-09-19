‘Cynical' Meghan Markle is quietly letting everything die: ‘The reality is deafening'

Meghan Markle turns ‘cynical’ with her approach to philanthropy?

Many an experts and commentators have taken swipes against Meghan Markle, and all of it was because she’d let ‘things die’ after revealing them with fervor.

A number of instances where this behavior has been evident, have been noted by a Hollywood insider.

This insider spoke to RadarOnline and explained how, time and time again, Meghan has allegedly “moved firmly into self-interest.”

“Her energy is on Netflix, production meetings, and lifestyle branding. Charity work is no longer her focus. She talks about helping others, but the reality is she's building her personal empire.”

A comparison was also drawn between the Duchess and her late mother-in-law Diana who was known as the People’s Princess.

“Diana would walk into a hospital ward or onto a minefield and the compassion was real,” the source said. Whereas “Meghan is more concerned with securing celebrity profiles in Los Angeles.”

But “the British public can see the difference, which is why she will never occupy the same place in their hearts,” they noted too.

The source is not the only one, however, because shortly thereafter a palace figure came forward too, bringing to notice the 40x40 project that aimed to have mentors donate 40 minutes of their time to help women who were left jobless during the covid-19 pandemic.

“The idea behind 40x40 was to help women re-enter the workplace, but the only career that got a boost was Meghan's. She used the project to promote her image as a humanitarian, then quietly let it die. That makes it look cynical,” they said.

“It was supposed to show she could create meaningful initiatives outside the royal family.”

But as per a separate insider, “instead, it proved the opposite – that without the palace machinery behind her, she struggles to deliver.”