Prince William shines as he hosts Trump after brutal Prince Harry snub

Prince William prioritises royal duties over meeting Prince Harry

Prince William was front and centre this week as he welcomed Donald Trump to the UK for his second state visit after brutally snubbing his brother, Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales shined as he greeted the US President at Windsor Castle alongside his wife, Kate Middleton.

This came just a week after Harry was also in the UK for several events, but the two didn’t meet.

Despite being in the same country, there was no attempt at a reunion even though Harry had a brief meeting with King Charles.

According to reports, there was a reason why William found time for the US President and not for his own brother.

"Having a relationship with the president of the US is a part of his [Prince William's] job description; having one with his own brother is not,” said Vanity Fair writer Erin Vanderhoof.

They said that the Prince of Wales, as the future king, plays an important role in strengthening ties between the UK and the US, especially since his meeting with Donald Trump in Paris last December.

Even though the Royal Family stays out of politics and William’s personal views on Trump aren’t known, sources say he’s happy to support Charles when it comes to fulfilling his royal duties.

"It’s important that we’re not involved in day-to-day politics,” a source told Telegraph. "But when the time is right and there’s an ask for support from His Majesty’s Government, the prince is happy to play his role."

However, when it comes to Harry, "[William] is adamant that he wants nothing to do with his brother,” an insider told Vanity Fair.