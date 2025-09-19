 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle growing ‘repulsed' by King Charles, William, Kate

September 19, 2025

A new wave of repulsion has seemingly hit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and its all because of the way they behaved around the US president Donald Trump.

An insider has spilled these revelations, and shared everything with celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter on his Substack.

“Harry and Meghan can’t believe what they’re seeing,” this source started by saying.

From all “the pomp, the handshakes, the compliments — to them, it looks like bowing down to a man who has openly insulted them for years.”

For those unversed with the history between Meghan Markle and the US president, it all began when he called Prince Harry ‘whipped’ before threatening Prince Harry’s visa.

It came about after Meghan called Trump “misogynistic” and “divisive.” In response the now-president responded by saying, ““I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Furthermore, a compliment by the president towards Prince William was also seen by many as a sly jibe against the monarch’s youngest, the Duke of Sussex.

Despite the president calling Prince William a “remarkable son”, and making no mention of Prince Harry, experts hypothesized this was the jibe in question.

To make matters worse, a separate source that is close to the Sussexes admitted that this kind of state visit and welcome means “Harry and Meghan won’t forget this night — or the message it sent.”

