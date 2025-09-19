Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued strong warning regarding Netflix projects

Streaming giant Netflix projects are really pulling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle onto separate paths, it has been claimed.

Archewell Productions, Prince Harry and Meghan's media company, has extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for all its film and television projects.

Archewell Productions' collaboration with Netflix began in 2020, producing documentaries, scripted series, films, sports, and lifestyle programming.

To date, Archewell Productions has released Polo; With Love, Meghan; Heart of Invictus; Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Netflix have also partnered on the lifestyle brand, As ever.

Meghan recently also launched season two of her show With Love, Meghan.

The insider tells Radar Online, "These Netflix projects are really pulling Harry and Meghan onto separate paths. Meghan is throwing herself into Hollywood, while Harry's focus is drifting back toward the UK and the world he walked away from.

"He sometimes feels sidelined in their brand, and it's putting a serious strain on things. This pair is now 'divorced' creatively – and could be soon divorced legally"

Another source close to Archie and Lilibet doting parents claims: "Harry's background is in service, the army, and public duties – Hollywood just isn't natural for him. Meghan feels completely at home in that environment, but it has never really suited Harry."