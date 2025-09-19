Prince William sends a message that's hard to miss about Kate Middleton

Prince William makes sure his message about Kate Middleton is clear to the world

In regards to Kate Middleton, it seems Prince William is making his stance clear, and according to royal commentator and celebrity psychologist Dr. Arthur Cassidy, its one of love and protection.

In an interview with Hello! the expert spoke candidly about the behind the scenes picture from the state visit that was shared, prior to the state banquet with US president Donald Trump.

In the eyes of the expert, “As Prince William and the Princess prepared to enter the State Banquet last night, they were both fully aware of their global presence as the future King and Queen.”

And there they “both displayed one of the most powerful messages to the world that they are deeply in love, and this power dynamic is seen in the downward hand grasp. Note that Prince William's hand fully overlaps the Princess' hand.”

The expert also noted, “ever since they became engaged, I have seen Prince William using this specific hand gesture to signify that he is in a long-term, serious relationship with Kate, which is why he uses the socially dominant hand gesture of his hand over Kate's.”

This was also the case in their university days, because the prince used the ‘interlocking hand gestures’ used by “young lovers in the early stages of relationships” too.

Near the end he also brought forward some research that suggests “the personality of individual differences confirms that this type of hand gesture, which Prince William and Catherine used at the State Banquet, conveys emotional stability, maturity and secure emotional connectivity for all the future years together.”

All in all “Prince William is the ultimate caring, empathic and future King whose strong personality traits of leadership can be seen in his body language displays,” the expert added before signing off.