Jimmy Fallon jokes about Trump's Windsor Castle royal welcome

Jimmy Fallon jokes about Donald Trump's visit to the Windsor Castle

September 19, 2025

Jimmy Fallon used his “Tonight Show” monologue to address both the suspension of fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom, including the welcome he was given at Windsor Castle.

ABC announced this week that Kimmel was pulled off the air indefinitely following pressure from the Federal Communications Commission over remarks he made about the killing of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk. 

Fallon, taking a lighter approach, joked that some viewers had confused him with Kimmel. 

“I’ve been getting texts asking if I’m still on the air — wrong Jimmy,” he quipped, before offering words of support.

While acknowledging growing concerns over government censorship, Fallon reassured his audience. 

“A lot of people are worried that we won’t keep saying what we want to say, or that we’ll be censored. But I’m going to cover the president’s trip to the UK just like I normally would.”

Fallon then turned to Trump’s Windsor Castle welcome. He also noted protests, including images of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein projected onto the castle’s walls during the visit.


