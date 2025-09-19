The Duke of Edinburgh celebrates in Papua New Guinea: Watch

Source: Reuters

Pictures and videos of The Duke of Edinburgh celebrating the 50th independence day anniversary of the sovereign island country in Oceania, the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.

The pictures have been shared to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account and show a series of pictures, where the Duke is seen shaking hands with dignitaries for the festivities.

He is also clad in traditional pieces, and according to the official caption, “The Duke of Edinburgh has been in Papua New Guinea to attend celebrations marking their 50th Anniversary of Independence.”

In the eyes of the Firm, “Papua New Guinea’s rich and diverse culture was on full display during HRH’s visits to the Wanigela and Okapa communities, and at a large independence celebration at Sir John Guise stadium where a video message from The King was played to mark the occasion.”

At the event the Duke attended a flag-raising ceremony for the momentous occasion, which was later followed by a State Dinner that was attended by numerous Pacific leaders.

What is pertinent to mention is that Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh also presented new Colours to 1st Battalion The Royal Pacific Islands Regiment, celebrating PNG’s ties to the Royal Family and the Commonwealth.

Check it out Below:



