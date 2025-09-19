Prince Harry's surprise Kensington Palace visit sparks wild speculation

Inside Prince Harry’s hush-hush visit to Kensington Palace during UK trip

Prince Harry visited the Kensington Palace while he was in the UK, an insider has made the bombshell revelation.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex did not go to the palace to meet with Prince William or his wife, Kate Middleton.

Instead, Harry the secret visit to personally pay his respects and offer condolences to the Duke of Kent following the death of the Duchess of Kent.

Harry, who has since returned to Montecito, spent four days in London attending meaningful events, including the WellChild Awards and the Diana Award, before travelling to Ukraine to support the Invictus Games Foundation.

His visit also included a reunion with his father, King Charles, which marked their first interaction in nearly two years.

A source close to Harry said he enjoyed reconnecting with family, friends, and colleagues, and his only regret was not having more time.

In an episode of A Right Royal Podcast, an insider revealed to the hosts, Andrea Caamano and Emily Nash, about Harry’s private visit to the Kensington Palace.

"He has loved catching up with family, friends and colleagues," they said.

The insider continued, "His only regret was not being able to stay longer and see more people, but the meetings in Ukraine had been in the diary for a long time and it mattered to him to be there in person to see the Invictus Games Foundation's growing work and the progress at Superhumans."

"The whole trip felt like a real success for everyone involved. His passion for his patronages and the causes he cares about hasn’t dimmed one bit - he’s already buzzing to get back and do more."