King Charles releases ‘fond nostalgic' message after Trump's State Visit

Following the State Visit with US president Donald Trump King Charles releases a message

The Royal Family’s official Instagram account has just released a collection of two videos where King Charles is addressing the nation of Papua New Guinea, for their 50th anniversary of Independence.

For this event, the Firm shared images of Prince Edward’s attendance at a State banquet, and in the 12th and 13th slide King’s video message were present.

It started with him issuing his message in the local dialect and reads, “on this day of joyful celebration, I recall with fond nostalgia the moment when the flag of Papua New Guinea was raised high on Independence Hill fifty years ago.”

According to the Firm’s own official translation he also added, “I was there. On that historic occasion we looked with hope and anticipation to the future of a proud new nation. Today, as you mark this important milestone we can look back with admiration at the achievement and progress…”

What is pertinent to mention is that, that is where the message cuts off, only to go on in English in the second slide.

In it the monarch adds, “Though the journey has not always been an easy one modern Papua New Guinea stands as a proud symbol of its citizens perseverance, resilience and tireless commitment to democracy and unity.”

Before concluding he also adds, “Together you have made great strides and advances in public health, infrastructure and diplomacy. As a mature and established voice in the Pacific and on the world stage, I am immensely proud that Papua New Guinea is such a deeply valued and respected member of our Commonwealth family.”

This comes a day after US president Donald Trump visited Windsor Castle for a state visit, alongside his first lady.