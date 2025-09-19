Meghan Markle under fire for ‘nauseating' and ‘calculated' move for Harry

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘odd’ birthday post for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s birthday tribute to Prince Harry has raised eyebrows after she shared an old photo of him taken in 2015 at an RAF flypast.

The choice of the photo, taken before the couple met, has been described by a royal commentator as “calculated,” as she added that it was a deliberate nod.

Speaking with The Sun, Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said it was a nod to Harry’s military past, especially following his recent Invictus-related trip to Ukraine.

Instead of choosing a more recent photo or one featuring the couple together, Meghan posted the solo image with the caption “Oh hi birthday boy,” which she said say felt overly staged.

"I think Meghan chose that photo because it was Harry, what she would say, at his hunkiest,” she told the publication.

The expert added, “He looked very, sort of, masculine and young and macho, and I think that's probably how Meghan likes to see him."

"I do think it's a bit strange that she didn't choose one more in line with the time when they met, or maybe even one of them together, but knowing Meghan, everything she does is very carefully thought through."