 
Geo News

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘nauseating' and ‘calculated' move for Harry

Royal expert calls Meghan Markle’s birthday tribute to Harry ‘staged’ and ‘unnatural’

By
F. Quraishi
|

September 19, 2025

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘odd’ birthday post for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘odd’ birthday post for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s birthday tribute to Prince Harry has raised eyebrows after she shared an old photo of him taken in 2015 at an RAF flypast.

The choice of the photo, taken before the couple met, has been described by a royal commentator as “calculated,” as she added that it was a deliberate nod.

Speaking with The Sun, Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said it was a nod to Harry’s military past, especially following his recent Invictus-related trip to Ukraine.

Instead of choosing a more recent photo or one featuring the couple together, Meghan posted the solo image with the caption “Oh hi birthday boy,” which she said say felt overly staged.

"I think Meghan chose that photo because it was Harry, what she would say, at his hunkiest,” she told the publication.

The expert added, “He looked very, sort of, masculine and young and macho, and I think that's probably how Meghan likes to see him."

"I do think it's a bit strange that she didn't choose one more in line with the time when they met, or maybe even one of them together, but knowing Meghan, everything she does is very carefully thought through."

The Duke of Edinburgh celebrates in Papua New Guinea: Watch video
The Duke of Edinburgh celebrates in Papua New Guinea: Watch
Jimmy Fallon jokes about Trump's Windsor Castle royal welcome
Jimmy Fallon jokes about Trump's Windsor Castle royal welcome
Prince William sends a message that's hard to miss about Kate Middleton
Prince William sends a message that's hard to miss about Kate Middleton
Buckingham Palace share small peek of inside the Buckingham Palace grounds video
Buckingham Palace share small peek of inside the Buckingham Palace grounds
Kate Middleton, William display 'powerful message' video
Kate Middleton, William display 'powerful message'
Prince William shines as he hosts Trump after brutal Prince Harry snub
Prince William shines as he hosts Trump after brutal Prince Harry snub
Kate Middleton feels abandoned by public amid tough time
Kate Middleton feels abandoned by public amid tough time
‘Cynical' Meghan Markle is quietly letting everything die: ‘The reality is deafening'
‘Cynical' Meghan Markle is quietly letting everything die: ‘The reality is deafening'