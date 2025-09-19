Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton, Melania's stunning photos

Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton, Melania stunning photos

Kensington Palace has released Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Melania Trump’s stunning photos following their joint engagement.

The palace released the photos with a message of the future queen.

Kate Middleton says, “Introducing First Lady Melania Trump to Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and a group of young Scouts from the Squirrels programme at Windsor today.

“Both our nations are fortunate to share a love of the great outdoors, and it was inspiring to spend time focusing on the importance of nature as the Squirrels worked towards their ‘Go Wild’ badge.”

On Thursday US First Lady Melania Trump and Kate, looking relaxed and smiling broadly, took part in their first joint official engagement, joyfully playing with children and enjoying some colouring activities, on the final day of President Donald Trump´s unprecedented second state visit to Britain.

The pair gathered with a group of young scouts in Frogmore Gardens, on the grounds of Windsor Castle -- not far from the cottage where Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle once lived before their estrangement from the royal family.

Together, the two women took part in some of the activities with the "Squirrels" scouts, aged from four to six.

"This is beautiful!" Melania Trump said as she sat down in a chair and examined the children´s artwork, as they daubed leaves with ink and pressed them onto paper.

Later, the princess and the first lady laughed as they shook a parachute filled with balls for the excited youngsters, who at one point ducked underneath the canopy to push the balls out.

The pair then presented badges to the children and shook their hands, with Melania saying: "Congratulations!" and applauding.