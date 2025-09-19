Kate Middleton, William display 'powerful message'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have sent a most ‘powerful message to the world with their joint appearance at State Banquet for US President Donald Trump.

This has been claimed by Dr. Arthur Cassidy, Royal Commentator & Celebrity Psychologist, while speaking to the Hello! magazine.

Dr. Arthur Cassidy said, "As Prince William and the Princess prepared to enter the State Banquet last night, they were both fully aware of their global presence as the future King and Queen.

“Both displayed one of the most powerful messages to the world that they are deeply in love, and this power dynamic is seen in the downward hand grasp. Note that Prince William's hand fully overlaps the Princess' hand.”

The royal expert said, "Research on the personality of individual differences confirms that this type of hand gesture, which Prince William and Catherine used at the State Banquet, conveys emotional stability, maturity and secure emotional connectivity for all the future years together.”

Arthur Cassidy went on saying Prince William is the “ultimate caring, empathic” and future King whose strong personality traits of leadership can be seen in his body language displays.

Kensington Palace also released a sweet photo of Kate Middleton and William ahead of the event with caption, “Ready for The State Banquet.”



