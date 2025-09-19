 
Geo News

Kate Middleton, William display 'powerful message'

Prince William is the “ultimate caring, empathic” and future King

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2025

Kate Middleton, William display 'powerful message'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have sent a most ‘powerful message to the world with their joint appearance at State Banquet for US President Donald Trump.

This has been claimed by Dr. Arthur Cassidy, Royal Commentator & Celebrity Psychologist, while speaking to the Hello! magazine.

Dr. Arthur Cassidy said, "As Prince William and the Princess prepared to enter the State Banquet last night, they were both fully aware of their global presence as the future King and Queen.

“Both displayed one of the most powerful messages to the world that they are deeply in love, and this power dynamic is seen in the downward hand grasp. Note that Prince William's hand fully overlaps the Princess' hand.”

The royal expert said, "Research on the personality of individual differences confirms that this type of hand gesture, which Prince William and Catherine used at the State Banquet, conveys emotional stability, maturity and secure emotional connectivity for all the future years together.”

Arthur Cassidy went on saying Prince William is the “ultimate caring, empathic” and future King whose strong personality traits of leadership can be seen in his body language displays.

Kensington Palace also released a sweet photo of Kate Middleton and William ahead of the event with caption, “Ready for The State Banquet.”


Prince Harry, Meghan Markle growing ‘repulsed' by King Charles, William, Kate
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle growing ‘repulsed' by King Charles, William, Kate
Kate Middleton feels abandoned by public amid tough time
Kate Middleton feels abandoned by public amid tough time
‘Cynical' Meghan Markle is quietly letting everything die: ‘The reality is deafening'
‘Cynical' Meghan Markle is quietly letting everything die: ‘The reality is deafening'
Lilibet, Archie likely to see 'fantastic' King Charles in US next year
Lilibet, Archie likely to see 'fantastic' King Charles in US next year
Palace insiders question Prince Harry's motives behind apology to King Charles
Palace insiders question Prince Harry's motives behind apology to King Charles
Meghan Markle's empathy turns into a gimmick and has exposed priorities'
Meghan Markle's empathy turns into a gimmick and has exposed priorities'
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh announce project in Japan
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh announce project in Japan
Piers Morgan reacts to King Charles, Donald Trump speeches at state dinner video
Piers Morgan reacts to King Charles, Donald Trump speeches at state dinner