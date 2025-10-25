Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew holding crucial talks after royal title

Buckingham Palace and Prince Andrew are reportedly engaged in crucial talks days after he relinquished royal title, the Duke of York.

According to a report by the Telegraph, per the Independent, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father Andrew is ‘in advanced talks’ to leave Royal Lodge.

Advertisement

King Charles has long been said to have tried to encourage Andrew to move out of the Royal Lodge.

The royal source tells the publication that King Charles representatives are trying to persuade Andrew to quit the 30-bedroom mansion voluntarily.

Andrew has 50 years left on his pre-paid lease, and will legally have to be compensated if he is forced to move out.

The outlet went on to report that the main discussions are centred around where Andrew will move to and how much he will be compensated.

Meanwhile, the publication also reported that there are likely properties on the King’s private Balmoral estate in Scotland and his Sandringham estate in Norfolk that could house Andrew.

But whether Prince Andrew will accept a smaller home far from his supportive daughters Eugenie and Beatrice remains to be seen.

Last Friday, Andrew announced he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, Andrew said, "the continued accusations about me" distracted from the work of his elder brother King Charles and the wider work of the British royal family.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," Andrew said.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use the title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."