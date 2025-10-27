Prince William, Kate's old butler reveals secret & remote Halloween parties

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s secret Halloween parties come to light

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s time during the Halloween season is said to have included some parties at remote castles.

The ex butler in question is Grant Harrold and he revealed all this in a chat to Smooth Spins.

During that conversation he referenced one such party that took place in 2009, during the duo’s time in St Andrews University in Scotland.

The butler who served the Firm from 2004 to 2011 explained, “The younger royals used to go away for Halloween. I used to go up to Scotland with Prince William and Kate.”

“I remember back in 2009 they threw a Halloween party at one of the remote cabins on the estate. Me and one of the other butlers kitted it all out for Halloween with cobwebs and spiders.”

He also noted that there were a few differences to the party especially that there was no fancy dress. Also “the meal itself wasn’t Halloween themed, but we did the decorations all spooky,” he admitted too. “They invited a group of their friends over, it wasn’t huge but there were about 12 people there.”

“They didn’t do fancy dress, they were all in jeans and shirts - smart casual dress. I don’t know if Prince Harry was there, but William always used to invite his brother to things like this. William and Kate absolutely loved it.”

“The kitchens packed up the food for William and Kate to take down. They took it all down themselves, unpacking it and serving it themselves.”

“They then washed it all back up, packed up the boxes and brought it back up to the main house,” he recalled near the end before signing off.