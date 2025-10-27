Sarah Ferguson praised King and Kate but flattery didn't work for her

Sarah Ferguson has stopped using her Duchess of York title after getting caught up in a controversy involving her leaked email to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

The mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice surrendered her title along with former husband Prince Andrew.

But, reports suggest that the former couple, who still live together, were forced by King Charles and Prince William to drop their royal title since the monarchy no longer can afford to be officially associated with them.

Several reports said that Prince William's ruthless approach toward his uncle and his wife was the reason the duo decided to surrender their titles.

Some reports went on to claim that Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, also supported her husband's move to get rid of Andrew and Sarah.

Interestingly, Sarah Ferguson lost her royal title a year after she had profusely praised King Charles and Kate Middleton during her visit to the United States.

While her intentions behind the praise could not be known, it's speculated that she knew what storm the Epstein scandal was capable of creating.

According to royal watchers, she knew her involvement and connection with the sex offender and the consequences if it was made public.

While some thought she lavished praises on King Charles and Kate Middleton out of sympathy for the monarch and his daughter-in-law, others said it was aimed at getting into the good books of the duo.

Speaking to People Magazine in September last year, she said "King Charles and Kate are an "example to all families going through their own journeys of health".

Sarah, who was in New York, added, "I think both the King and the Princess of Wales have spoken openly about their journey.”

About Kate Middleton’s video statement, where the Princess of Wales had confirmed she has completed her chemotherapy, Sarah Ferguson said, “And I love that the Princess says, 'I’m always there for you.' I love that video. It was a beautiful video with beautiful words."

Whatever the motive, Sarah Ferguson got little support from King Charles and Kate Middleton when the royals decided to act against her.







