Abu Dhabi sheikh makes an offer to Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew receives an offer from the Sheikh in Abu Dhabi

UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya has just made an offer to Prince Andrew, and its been called “kindness” being repaid for his time in service as an international business envoy.

The sheikh offered not just the former Duke of York, but also his exi-wife the use of a 1,500 square metres palace with six en suite air-conditioned bedrooms, a gym indoors, a swimming pool, and all of it is built within a secure diplomatic area, according to The Sun.

Advertisement

This palace is being offered for free, its believed, as a show of gratitude for the ‘kindness’ mentioned.

The news has been shared by a well placed source and they were quoted saying too “Abu Dhabi’s royal family have made it clear to Andrew that the palace is his if he wants it. It gives him an option should his position in the UK become untenable.”

“He has come under ­enormous pressure following recent developments and the King and Prince William are nearing the point where they’ve had enough.”

Should the invitation be accepted the insider claims, “Andrew would be afforded every luxury if he makes the move to the UAE but the climate will take him — and Fergie — some time to get used to. Temperatures often top 50C in the summer, meaning he would have to spend much of his time with air conditioning indoors.”

For those unversed, this is all done in light of the slew of allegation the royal has found himself in, once more since the release of his late accuser’s memoir Nobody’s Girl that has been released posthumously.

Following its release Prince Andrew also released a statement forgoing any and all association with his titles and honours, via a statement through Buckingham Palace that reads, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”