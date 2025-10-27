Prince Andrew to share his side of things with the public: 'He feels mistreated by the King'

Prince Andrew’s burning through cash, drowning in bills & debts keep piling

Prince Andrew has currently stuck in a difficult place, desperate to clear his name, all the while debts and bills keep piling up.

Everything has been shared by a well placed source that just sat down with Heat World.

According to their findings the former Duke of York is currently in hot waters, and “the driving factor in this is money, he’s burned through most of what the Queen left him, and his debts keep piling up.”

As a result “he desperately needs money as he’s drowning in legal bills and there’s nobody inside the royal fold who’d even consider donating or loaning him a penny at this point.”

Furthermore, there’s a huge element of him wanting to clear his name” as well. While the source calls it “delusional,” they noted that”that’s Andrew, he still sees himself as a victim in all this and is convinced if the public heard his side of things they would be more sympathetic.”

Not to mention “he’s adamant he was manipulated by Epstein and betrayed by people he thought were allies. The way he tells it, he was naive and fell into a trap.”

However, the insider also notes that Prince Andrew is well aware any kind of memoir or tell-all wont be possible unless he’s willing to “dish the dirt on the royals, there’s no way around it.” Because “no publisher is going to hand him millions just for a sort of self-pitying sob story.”

There are also reports that “he's a very angry man right now,” according to the source.

Because as of right now “he feels so mistreated by the King and the rest of his family so this book will be a way for him to get some revenge and that could be very appealing to him.”

What is pertinent to mention though is that there is a conflicting report as well that claims he’s promised King Charles he ‘won’t do a Harry’.