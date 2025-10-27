Kate Middleton, Prince William receive THIS advice on George's military career

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have received a sweet advice regarding the military career of their elder son and future king Prince George.

The advice has come from King Charles former butler Grant Harrold.

The former aide said that he believes George will attend college and may continue the tradition of going into the military.

“I think [George] will go to university. William enjoyed university, and the children seem to enjoy the school and their education,” the former royal butler explained.

He added, “The real question is whether he will join the armed forces. It is possible that he could take on the position of being head of the Armed Forces and have little or no experience within their armed forces, and learn about it on the job. But it would be very strange if he stopped the tradition in the military.”

Speaking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Grant Harrold said, “Historically, royals were all about fighting battles and if suddenly that stops, that would be quite significant because that’s a big part of what the royal family is about.”

He also advised the future king and queen, “We’ve always had royals involved in the military or some sort, even if it’s for a short period of time. So it should still continue.”