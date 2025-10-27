Prince William 'really stepping' into his authority as more assertive future king

Prince William is shaping him into a more assertive future monarch with his increasing public appearances and international work.

The Radar Online, citing royal aides, has reported the Prince of Wales confidence has grown considerably in recent years.

The royal aide said, "William's really stepping into his authority.

"He admires his father, but he's determined to shape the monarchy his own way. This isn't new – he's been preparing for it for years. His vision is a tighter, more modern institution, and that doesn't leave space for anyone who's turned their back on it."

The fresh claims came days after Prince William sent shockwaves through royal circles after declaring "change" is on his agenda once he takes the throne.

Meanwhile, a source close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has said: "They're following all of this from California with increasing anxiety. For all their talk of freedom, those titles still mean something – they're part of who they are. William knows that, and that's what makes this feel so calculated. His words about 'change' weren't just about reform, they were about power."

The same insider went on saying, "To outsiders, William's interview with Eugene might have sounded forward-looking, but to Harry and Meghan, it felt like a warning shot about his plans for them – and they're already steeling themselves for whatever comes next."