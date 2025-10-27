Prince William, Princess Kate made major 'compromise' due to Prince Andrew

Prince William, Princess Kate 'compromised' as Andrew stayed in Royal Lodge

Adelaide Cottage was never the dream home for Prince William and Princess Kate.

According to a royal insider, the Prince and Princess of Wales always wanted to live in the 30 bedroom Royal Lodge, but Prince Andrew refused to move out.

Advertisement

Since they couldn’t get their first choice, they had to move to Adelaide Cottage in 2022 with their kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

The cottage is located hree miles from Royal Lodge, where Andrew has been living since 2003.

An insider told Mail on Sunday, "Them going into Adelaide Cottage was never the plan. But they were forced to because Prince Andrew wouldn't shift."

Now, William and Kate are moving into Forest Logde during the upcoming school holidays. The Lodge is surrounded by greenery and large grounds, just like the Royal Lodge.

According to a tipster, the eighth-bedroom mansion will be the fresh start the couple needs.

The source said: "It’s not just about her [Kate’s] cancer, the Queen died while they were living at Adelaide, and there were all the attacks from California. They both want a fresh start, and moving to Forest Lodge offers them that."