Lily James spotted on stroll with co-star Pierson Fodé in New York

Lily James has set tongues wagging in New York City after being spotted on a cozy stroll with her new co-star Pierson Fodé

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2025

Lily James was seen enjoying a relaxed walk with actor Pierson Fodé in New York City on Thursday, sparking speculation about the pair’s close bond.

The 36-year-old British actress, best known for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Disney’s live-action Cinderella, is currently starring alongside Fodé in the new film Swiped

The movie, which premiered on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the U.K. on September 19, sees James take on the role of Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, with Fodé playing her on-screen love interest.

Fodé is best known for his breakout role on The Bold and the Beautiful as Thomas Forrester, and more recently as the lead in Netflix’s romantic comedy The Wrong Paris

He first gained recognition in 2015 with his recurring role on Disney Channel’s Jessie.

The pair appeared to be enjoying some downtime between promotional events for Swiped

James has been in New York this week for a screening of the film, where she turned heads with her ensemble on the red carpet.

Fodé’s dating history has previously included actress Victoria Justice, his Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List co-star, and dancer Sharna Burgess, though he has not publicly confirmed a current relationship. 

James, meanwhile, has been linked in the past to actors Matt Smith and Chris Evans, as well as musician Michael Shuman.

