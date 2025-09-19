 
Bruce Willis appears to be all smiles with his daughter Scout amid dementia

Scout Willis shared a rare family photo with her father Bruce Willis on Instagram, showing the actor smiling alongside his daughters amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia

Web Desk
September 19, 2025

Scout Willis offered fans a heartfelt glimpse into family life with her father, Bruce Willis, as she posted a new photo to Instagram on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce, was pictured sitting on an outdoor sofa alongside the Die Hard star and her sister Tallulah. 

In the candid snap, Scout wore a soft pink hoodie and sweatpants, Tallulah donned a yellow top with black leggings, while Bruce appeared relaxed in a gray T-shirt and black slacks. 

The actor smiled warmly, a rare public moment since his dementia diagnosis.

“Belated tidings from a summer of wonder,” Scout captioned the post.

According to Daily Mail, Bruce has been living in a separate residence under full-time care as he manages frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition that affects behavior, emotions, and communication. 

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, recently shared that the move has allowed their daughters Mabel and Evelyn, to better adjust while also giving Bruce more independence and space for family visits.

Despite the challenges, Emma said the decision has helped her return to being his wife, rather than solely a caregiver. 

“Among the sadness and discomfort, it was the right move — for him, for our girls, for me,” she explained.

Scout’s Instagram post also featured several personal moments with friends, her mother Demi Moore, and actor Thomas Doherty, fueling speculation about a possible romance.

The family continues to rally around Bruce, sharing updates and glimpses of their bond, offering fans moments of light in the midst of his health struggles.

