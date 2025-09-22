 
Jake Bongiovi shares special message for Millie Bobby Brown

Syeda Waniya
September 22, 2025

Jake Bongiovi expressed his love for wifey Mille Bobby Brown on their first wedding anniversary.

The young couple celebrated one year to their marriage on Sunday.

To mark the big milestone, Bongiovi took to Instagram and shared a photo from their wedding day.

The adorable photo posted showed Brown and Bongiovi walking hand in hand and gazing into each other’s eyes. The Stranger Things star donned a white lacy wedding dress, while Bongiovi wore classic black suit with a bow tie.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “One year in the books, many more to go.”

Adding some heartwarming words for his wife, Bongiovi wrote, “I love you so much my beautiful wife.”

“Happy anniversary,” he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year, recently adopted their first child together.

They announced in August that they have adopted a baby girl via a statement on Instagram that read, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

“And then there were 3 Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” it concluded.

