Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry worried

Prince Harry said recently "I would love reconciliation with my family"

September 22, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly left her brother-in-law Prince Harry anxious.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Prince Harry, who once shared a close bond with Kate Middleton, has not received any message from the Princess of Wales since the duke spoke about reconciliation with the family.

Prince Harry told BBC in May, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."

"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," he added, but had now "forgiven" them.

Now, the insider tells the Radar Online, tensions have intensified since Harry's BBC interview in May.

Another source claims, "Harry hasn't received a single message from Kate since that visit.

"It's really weighing on him because she was the one family member who always kept some channel of contact alive."

Kate Middleton and Prince William also did not meet Harry during his latest visit to Britain, where he held a crucial meeting with King Charles.

Prince Harry celebrated his 41st birthday on September 15, but Kate and William did not publicly wish him.

While Harry’s relationship with his older brother Prince William remains fractured, insiders say Harry has long missed the warmth of his connection with Kate, and has quietly hoped to rebuild it.

