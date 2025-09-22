Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secretive move raised early signs of royal exit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s quiet break hinted at growing royal tensions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept their 2019 trip to Canada so secret that even their close staff didn’t know where they were going until their private jet was in the air.

According to journalist Valentine Low, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Thanksgiving and began a planned six-week break in North America, with the Palace describing it simply as “family time.”

In his book Courtiers, the writer penned that Meghan was reportedly so concerned about leaks that not even their nanny was told the destination in advance.

"When Harry and Meghan went to Canada for their six-week break in November 2019, their escape was planned with the greatest secrecy,” he revealed.

The author added, "When the trip was announced - it was supposed to be ‘family time’ according to the Palace, and definitely should not be seen as a holiday - Meghan was so concerned that news of their destination would leak that the couple would not even tell their nanny, Lorren, where they were going.

"According to one source, [Lorren] did not know where they were going until the plane - a private jet, not Air Canada, as claimed by Finding Freedom - was in the air. Meanwhile, staff had been growing increasingly suspicious about the couple's long-term intentions."

He further shared, "It had already occurred to them that the Sussexes might go and live in America.

“The fact that they had taken all their personal belongings with them to Canada, and their two dogs, seemed quite a big hint.

"However, nothing was confirmed until Meghan confided towards the end of the year in a member of her personal staff that they were not coming back."