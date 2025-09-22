Palace source exposes Prince William's behavior towards King Charles

Prince William continues to forget his father’s positon in the Royal Family

It appears King Charles is busy preparing his heir for the responsibilities of a monarch already, and news of this shift has come to light.

The expert that brought this to focus is royal expert A. N. Wilson, and in his chat with the Daily Mail he admitted that King Charles is wasting no time in getting his heir ready because “William is already being eased into his future royal role.”

In an effort to do so “the King delegates more to him than many realize according to ex-courtiers, and he sits in many meetings that were once run by his father.”

The monarch is also leaning on his son more so, for things like the “the shoots at Balmoral and Sandringham—a key job among family roles.”

But “it is becoming apparent that William likes to do things his way or, as a senior member of the royal household who has observed the father-son dynamic put it: 'As direct heir, he sometimes seems to forget, whether by accident or design, that there is a hierarchy and that he ranks one below his father'.”

While Marie Claire claims its unclear how that sits with the monarch, “deference does not appear to be in [William's] vocabulary when it comes to The King,” he source is said to have told Mr Wilson.

Still, it paints a worrying picture because “there are dangers” for the Firm given how “William appears to want things to be more casual,”

A big part of the changes the heir intends to make is with Prince George, and not wanting to insist on him serving in the military. Whereas “the monarch is someone whose role is deeply entwined with the life of the armed forces” so it “could be taken as a failure to grasp the job specifications,” the source said near the end.